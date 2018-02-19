CHENNAI: The sound of applause at The Music Academy during the weekend reverberated for hours, thanks to a stellar performance by eminent pianist and musician Stephen Devassy and the eight-time Grammy Award-winning drummer Rodney Holmes, for Shakti Foundation’s fundraiser, Gurudipa. Musicians from across the globe and the Indian Symphony band added charm to the evening with their exhilarating performances.

It was magical to witness something of this magnitude. Every note was in sync and every beat followed the other — it felt as if the instruments were talking to each other! On the flute was world-renowned flautist Naveen Kumar, accompanied by Dilshad Khan on the sarangi, and Chirag Katti on the sitar.

The event began by remembering the founder, Velan Raghuvir. A metaphorical long monologue on the keyboard followed by the innocence of the flute and sarangi, from the sweet interruptions of the violin to the huge elderly double bass settling in, the performances kept shifting from high energy to divine.

Although Rodney was new to Indian folk music, his instinctive drum beat to the folksy beats on traditional instruments was welcomed with thunderous applause from the crowd. The dais included musicians from Japan and Russia as well, which proves the age-old adage that music, indeed, transcends religion and culture.

Violinist Francis Xavier and Chirag played a fusion called ‘Mum’s lullaby’, followed by a tribute to the late U Shrinivas, Indian composer and pop king Michael Jackson.

What one could not miss was the way Stephen acknowledged every musician on stage. He also encouraged solo instrumental performances. Naveen’s haunting notes on the unique and rare instrument called ‘Fujara’, (originally used by shepherds) had the audiences in thrall.

This concert did not have a conductor but the beats and tempo of every instrument was on point. Whether it was matching the beats by clapping or waving the mobile phones with the flashlights on to the tune of Heal the World, every concert this year would find it tough to ace this memorable evening.

Having grown up listening to veteran playback singer Chitra’s songs, and watching Kalidas Jayaram’s movies, the reporter admitted to being star-struck to be sitting next to them