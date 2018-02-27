CHENNAI: The historic village of Uttiramerur in Kanchipuram District is known for its ancient temples, one of which is for Vishnu, worshipped as Sundaravarada Perumal. Uttaramerur-chaturvedimangalam, Vijayagandagopala-chaturvedimangalam and Vadameru-mangai are the different names by which this village has been known over the ages.

This 8th Century temple, built during the Pallava kings of Kanchipuram has a unique architectural design. Unlike most temples which have only one main sanctum enshrining the presiding deity, this monument has three vertically aligned sanctums, each housing a Vishnu image.

Another unique feature is that in the three cardinal directions around the main sanctums on the ground-floor and the first-floor, there are three others enshrining other forms of Vishnu.

On the ground-floor Vishnu, worshipped as Sundaravarada Perumal, is in a standing posture flanked by goddeses Sridevi and Bhudevi. The sanctums around it have the images of Achyuta Varada, Aniruddha Varada and Kalyana Varada. Goddess Lakshmi worshipped as Anandavalli Thayar (also known as Loka Mata) is worshipped on the ground-floor. Situated close by is the Andal sanctum.

On the first floor is enshrined Vaikuntha Varada in a seated posture, flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi in a large wooden mandapa. Three sanctums around it enshrine Krishna and Arjuna, Yoga-Narasimha and Bhu Varaha.

On the top floor is Ananta Padmanabha reclining on Adisesha. At the base of the serpent couch are goddess Bhudevi and Sage Markandeya, being blessed by this deity. Crowning this gem of a shrine, which altogether houses nine forms of Vishnu is the Padmakoshta Ashtanga Vimana.

One among the numerous inscriptions here mentions an architect named Paramesvara Takshaka, who built this temple in conjunction with scholars of the Agamas. The Vaikuntha Perumal temple nearby has a 10th century Chola inscription detailing elections to village assemblies.

Chithra Madhavan

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture