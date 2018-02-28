CHENNAI: March is the month where we all gear up to celebrate womanhood. Whether we indulge in a lavish lunch, take off on a holiday, or simply remind ourselves of our self-worth in the middle of a regular day, there’s something special in the air for women. “In the last four or five years brands started picking Women’s Day up as a theme.

Companies come to us and ask for event ideas, by consciously stating that they either want to give women some fun time, or organise a more serious platform for women, with debates and panel discussions,” says Hemachandran L, founder CEO of Brand Avatar. “It might seem like a label to for a ‘demographic’ — with everything culminating under branding, but there is a eco system that puts women in the forefront ultimately.”

Hafiz Khan, founder of Ezone India shares that while last year about 15 companies approached them to organise events for women, this year the number has doubled. “The budget allocated also is huge. For instance L&T is taking its 300 employees for a one-day get away to a resort. It is costing them 2,400 per person apart from transport and gift charges,” he says. This year, Ezone is coordinating self defence workshops, treks and even firewalks for women working in companies like Hundai Motors, Singapore Airlines, L&T and other corporates. Other events are being organised for the first time in the city too. Women in the Chennai Trekking Club have come forward to organise an exclusive two day trek for women.

Nisha Tamil Oil, member of CTC says “Our celebrations are usually about giving women cards or putting up shows. But do we celebrate achievement? A trek like this, is push us beyond our comfort zones and bring 25 women together on a trek. And this is at a time when treks usually have a 15:10 men to women ratio.” Leo Talstoy, founder of Leo Dance Academy, is gearing up for a ‘Pound Fest’ for women on March 8. A fitness session for the students of the academy and public, it is to structured for women who want to continue regular sessions back at home.

“Fitness centres for men are very easy to access, but this one to give women a space in such academies too. And the word spreads fast as women urge each other to come for such sessions.” Nisha also resonates with this idea and says, “Sometimes women have inhibitions to come on trek, especially if they’re from new cities. For a sport predominantly identified with men, if Women’s Day means organising women centric events, then why not?”