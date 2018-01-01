CHENNAI: 2017 was a transformative year for beauty. From probiotic products and spiritual skincare to experimenting with different face masks. Here are key beauty trends to look out for in 2018.Facial Rollers: Get your hands on a jade roller, keep it in the fridge (the cooling effect means puffy eyes are a thing of the past) and move it across clean skin to increase blood circulation, this will get you a perfect glow.

Superfood skincare: It is time to align our bathroom cabinets with those in our kitchens. Use of products with curcuminoid (turmeric), moringa leaves (drum stick leaves) and chia seeds will be key highlights of 2018.

Plumping: Water is a key ingredient in our products, however in 2018 we need to focus on hydration. The more hydrated your skin is, the plumper, firmer and more radiant it will look. It’s all about hydra boosters.

Colour cosmetics with dual effect: Get products with added skin benefits such as hydration, anti-ageing and anti-acne.

Non-Surgical face lifts: This is an apt procedure for that loose neck skin or saggy droopy eyes, the collagen inducing threads are becoming really popular. They self-dissolve and you can walk out in 30 mins looking fresher and younger.Smoothies: Make yourself a smoothie for breakfast or dinner with seven portions of a combination of fruits and vegetables. Throw in your own combination including spinach, pomegranate, berries, cucumber, mint, moringa, etc and keep your skin looking fresh.

Oral sun protect boosters: Increase your resistance to skin burn and sun tan by taking a daily anti-oxidant supplement like SunProtect, that contains the plant extract polypodium.Most of all...don’t forget to eat healthy and drink plenty of water. It is time to give your skin regime a back up with healthy diet. And don’t forget to welcome the new year with a huge smile.

(The writer is a dermatologist and the founder of Kosmoderma Skin & Hair Clinic)