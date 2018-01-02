CHENNAI: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South) has directed the Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages and the proprietor of a medical store in Egmore to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation to a consumer who allegedly found a dead fly in a Sprite bottle as well as Rs 24 for the cost of the bottle.

The petitioner, KB Saravanakumar, who hails from Madurai, said he picked up a 600-ml Sprite bottle on October 16, 2010 for Rs 24 and allegedly saw a dead fly in the bottle. In his complaint, he said he had not opened the bottle and kept it as it was so that he could lodge a complaint later. However he said that since the proprietor of the medical store “did not respond in a proper manner,” he filed the complaint for the cost of the bottle and Rs 9 lakh towards mental agony with cost of the complaint.

“Admittedly the complainant has not consumed the drink. Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, this forum is of the considered view that the opposite parties are jointly and severally liable to pay a sum of Rs 24 towards the cost of the Sprite bottle and shall pay compensation of Rs 15,000 towards mental agony with cost of Rs 5,000.,” the forum said, adding that the complaint was allowed in part.”