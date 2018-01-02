CHENNAI: When it comes to names, most people just view it as tool for identification. But surprisingly, it’s more than that...it’s an identity that can make or break the pattern of your life and represent your health, claim Santhosh Poojari and Yash Darad, founders of Affirmative Academy, who were recently in the city for an introductory session on name therapy. They give us insights about the one-year-old healing technique that has been creating ripples across the country.

Name therapy is a patented healing technique which heals and re-patterns your name without changing its spelling. “Before name therapy, it started with anatomy healing for us. Soniyaa Arora was the one developed the process of name therapy and she trained us,” shares Santhosh who is only one of the four licensed name therapy synergists in the country.

“Since we were already training in anatomy healing, it was easy to understand this process of how vibrations from a name and a vibration from an organ are co-related. We are open to teaching others as well, but, they need to know to heal themselves first. It needs training and a knowledge in anatomy to understand the process,” says Yash, another licensed name therapy synergist.

Since each name is as unique as an individual’s fingerprint, the vibrations it evokes are not the same either, because of the internal health of the names. “Every name has a vibration,” says Santhosh as he goes on to pick a crystal pendulum. Asking our full name, he channels the vibration with the movement of the pendulum and asks us if there have been cases of heart related ailments in the family and, the answer is yes! The pendulum here is the chosen tool to identify the vibration.

Every name holds unique vibrations which are energetically sick, ill or blind. “If and when these vibrations are identified, it can lead to a prognosis of an existing health issue or one that could manifest in the future. Sometimes it can even help in preventing it,” explains Yash.

But, the duo emphasise that since the name has many parts to it — first, family name, nickname, old and new names, they all contribute in creating a mix of vibrations. “When we say name therapy, most people assume that they are going to get a name change. But, it’s not that. It is more about elevating the vibrations of the name,” says Santhosh.

When the name is being healed and is shielded from the vibrations of the unwell organ, the name shifts to the vibrations of another organ. “We look to heal the name, and channel vibrations from the best organ,” says Santhosh. The name therapy workshops will happen once in two to three months in the city. “There are only four licensed name therapy synergists in the country and we travel for regular workshops in major cities,” he adds.

Vast scope

The principles of name therapy are applicable to businesses, products and brands too. “We do very detailed analysis, talk to the person, find out what goals they want to achieve and work towards it. Since it’s a fairly new concept, the awareness is less. But, when people are open to the concept, they see improvements in their life and health,” says Santhosh Poojari.