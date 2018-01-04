CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) is back with its grand tech fest Shaastra, which promises a host of competitions, workshops, exhibitions and shows beginning Thursday.

This year will include ‘spotlight’ lecture series, hackathons, aerofest, green energy summit, carbon zero challenge, rural energy challenge and even an EDM night. The student-run technical festival is ISO-certified, having attracted a participation of 40,000 last year.

The spotlight lecture series features speakers such as lawyer, activist and politician Prashant Bhushan, host of TV show MAD and renowned artist Rob, waterman of India Rajendra Singh, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry Ada Yonath and Olympic silver medallist in badminton P V Sindhu among others.

A series of events for tech students with an inclination for business will also be held. Competitions in branding, big data, analytics, supply chain management and start-ups will be held this year.

While technical events happen during the day, techno-entertainment will fill the evenings. Apart from the EDM night, free DJ night with Mariana BO and tech magic show by Suhani Shah will feature a cutting-edge technology in entertainment. Visit www,shaastra.org for more details.