CHENNAI: The Network of Women in Media (NWMI) — Chennai Chapter is hosting its 13th National Conference in collaboration with the Department of Media Sciences, Anna University, Chennai. With the central theme as ‘Gender and the Media — Challenges, and Opportunities’, the conference aims to bridge the gap in gender discourse and focus on the challenges faced by media practitioners in their field.

The three-day conference was inaugurated on Thursday, in the presence of NWMI members and TV Geetha, dean, CEG, Anna University. The chief guest for the day, TM Krishna, musician and Magsaysay awardee addressed the audience on key points he felt ought to be discussed in the conference. Saying he is ‘acutely aware’ of his privilege of being a man, he urged that portrayal of all genders in the media ought to more respectful.

“Sexuality is not binary — it’s multiple. We need people from all genders to partcipate in discourses not just on sexuality and its issues but every other field — economics, politics etc” he said.

NWMI was formed in a grassroots process in various cities before conglomerating into a national network. Each year, they have a meeting in different cities in India to include media personnel from all over the county. “It is an opportunity to meet other members face-to-face. We address all issues concurrent to the specific area we are having the meeting,” shared Laxmi Murthy, journalist, and member of NWMI .

The conference in Chennai had panel discussions by eminent personalities in the field, on the topics of how Tamil Nadu media was a pioneer in engendering change, equity in the newsroom, online safety, and sexual harassment at the workplace and will culminate today in a set of recommendations emerging from all the sessions. There are also parallel sessions wherein 42 selected paper presentations will be discussed.

Last day of the NWMI conference will be held today at the Ada Lovelace Hall, IST department, Anna University campus. Spot registrations available. For details, call: 22351579