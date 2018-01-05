CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man, who had aped the hero of Tamil feature film Naan Avanillai marrying several women for their jewellery and money and later disowning them, was sentenced to three-and-half-year rigorous imprisonment by a lower court in city on Thursday.

The XVIII Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet, convicted A Kumar, who was charged with marrying three women one after another, abandoning and disowning them, after swindling their jewellery and money.

A team led by N Giri, inspector, SI Ranganathan and constable Vasambu, all attached to the Teynampet station, arrested the conman eight years after duping and marrying the women.

Posing as a college lecturer, Kumar enacted the lead character in the 2007 Tamil romantic thriller Naan Avanillai, in which the hero Jeevan duped and married women with false identities and escaped with jewellery and valuables from them.

According to Assistant Public Prosecutor, E Edwin, on March 19, 2009, posing as a lecturer and an orphan, Kumar married Sukanya (name changed) in Teynampet. They went to Cuddalore and stayed for a day. Next day, he ran away from the place with 12 sovereigns of jewellery which had been given to him as dowry.

A few months later, he returned home and demanded money. On suspicion the woman lodged a complaint with the Teynampet police. After seeing his photo in newspapers, two other women lodged complaints against him contending that they were also the victims of Kumar.

Edwin said that Kumar, at the age of 20, posed as a lecturer and married Punitha in 1999 and Dhanalakshmi of Kattankulathur in 2008. He went underground for over eight years.

Following a direction from the Commissioner, a team was formed, which nabbed Kumar hiding in Tiruvannamalai in October 2017.

The trial was completed in four months. Charge-sheet was filed under sections 417, 420 and 498 (A) of the IPC before XVIII Metropolitan Magistrate, Saidapet.

When the matter came up for final hearing on Thursday, Magistrate J Mohana convicted Kumar on the charge of marrying Ramya after concealing his marriage with two other women earlier. The judge also imposed a fine of `5,000 on him.