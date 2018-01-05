CHENNAI: It was trouble for office-goers, school children and others in the city on Thursday as towards the evening they were stunned to find that MTC and other government buses had suddenly gone on a strike pressing for their demands, including a wage hike.

The government transport staff went on a flash strike around 5 pm even as trade union representatives held day-long talks with transport minister M R Vijayabhaskar.

The agitation is expected to continue on Friday with around 50 per cent of the buses staying off the roads as unions affiliated to opposition DMK and CITU have not agreed to the government offer.

Metro and suburban trains were heavily crowded as they were the only public transport available. Many roads were choked with traffic as the MTC drivers left the vehicles along the roads since depots could not accommodate the fleet.

Exploiting the situation, auto drivers jacked up the fare to thrice the normal charge and cab services quickly jumped in to implement surge pricing. In some areas, the cab drivers could not reach the passenger’s destination as roads were blocked by the buses. Several people chose to walk despite large distances in search of alternative transport. “We wanted to travel from Royapettah to Triplicane and finally took an Ola cab. We were charged Rs 160, while it usually costs only Rs 40,” said Jenson, who works in a software firm.

Vijayabhaskar chaired the meeting at the Chromepet MTC depot in which leaders of 46 unions took part. The unions were demanding an increase in wages by 2.57 times (multiplication factor), while the government reportedly offered to raise it by 2.41 times.

“I boarded a bus to Ayyapanthangal from Broadway. But the conductor said the bus would be halted at Vadapalani and we would have to get down. I finally took a cab to reach home and ended up shelling out what I would spend for five days of travel for my work,” said K Jagadeesh, who works as a male nurse at a hospital.

The situation was similar in many cities and towns in the State. Those who wanted to head home in interior villages in some districts were the most affected. But in a few places, buses plied till around 8 pm, allowing a majority of people to reach home safely.

Even as the talks were on, leaders of 10 trade unions affiliated to opposition parties, including LPF, CITU, PMK and VCK, walked out and announced the flash strike as they were not satisfied with the government’s offer. They said over 80 per cent of transport workers were employed for more than six years and they will get much lesser hike. The government offered to increase the pay scale up to 2.41 times for those who had worked for more than six years, as against the demand of 2.57 times. For those who had worked less than six years, the hike would be 2.44 times and three times for those who joined between 2013 and 2016. The government also declined the workers’ demand of hike in minimum pay scale for drivers and conductors to Rs 19,500 and instead offered Rs 17,500.

M Shanmugam, general secretary of LPF, said the government’s decision would widen the rift among the 1.43 lakh workers. “The government had no clear plans for the Rs 7,500 crore which was deducted from the workers,” he said.

Vijayabhaskar said each employee will get a hike between Rs 2,684 to 11,361 and that it is the highest given by any government at any point of time in the State.

Even as people were stranded by the sudden strike, talks between the trade union representatives and State government officials resumed later in the night. Sources said the majority of the unions have agreed to the government offer.

What next

Minister says buses will be operated by workers of Anna Thozhirsangha Peravai (ATP) affiliated to AIADMK. He claimed about 70% workers belong to ATP. About 50% of workers are affiliated to 10 unions, including LPF, CITU and others.

Sticky point in the formula

Unions demanded a wage hike by a 2.57 multiplication factor, but govt’s offer was 2.41 for those who put in six years of service

In other words, for an employee whose basic pay was Rs 10,000, the new basic sought was Rs 25,700, but govt offered max Rs 24,100