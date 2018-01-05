CHENNAI: Chennai, in this season, is characterised by a string of health issues. One among this is the infamous pink-eye or conjunctivitis or even known as the Madras eye among locals. Conjunctivitis is the inflammation of the conjunctiva — a thin clear tissue that lies over the white part of the eye and lines the inside of the eyelid. This contagious eye infection is more common among small children, who fall prey to it at schools, playgrounds, tuition centers and other places they frequent.

Conjunctivitis is broadly categorised into three types: allergic, infectious and chemical conjunctivitis.

While allergic conjunctivitis occurs among people with seasonal allergies, (dust, smoke et al) infectious conjunctivitis is caused due to bacterial or viral infections. Chemical conjunctivitis (prevalent during summer) is caused due to irritants such as shampoos, dirt, smoke, and pool chlorine.

Symptoms

It depends on the type of conjunctivitis but the general symptoms are:

Redness of the eye: It occurs as infection causes the blood vessels around the conjunctiva to expand.

Tearing or excessive watering: Itching, pain and crusting are common symptoms of both allergic and viral conjunctivitis.

Discharge of watery substance: This is common in viral or allergic conjunctivitis and thick yellowish green substance in bacterial conjunctivitis. The discharge leads to crusting where the eyelids get crust-shut after being dried.

Mild sensitivity to light: Excessive sensitivity to light often indicates that the infection has gripped cornea.

Dos

Consult an eye doctor and use prescribed medications (eye drops/ointment )

Wash the affected eye/eyes frequently with cold water

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Use separate towel, hand kerchief, pillow case, bed linen and soap

Avoid using contact lenses

Wearing sunglasses (to prevent sun glare)

Don’ts

Do not touch or rub your eyes

Do not use medications like eye drops/ointment without consulting an eye doctor

Do not share eye make-up (kajal, eye liner etc), contact lenses or wash cloths with other individuals

Prevention

The disease spreads through fomites (objects like towel, hanky, pillow case, bed linen, utensils etc ). Never share them

People don’t get the disease by eye-to-eye contact with an infected person.

Wash hands with soap and water after coming in contact with an infected individual

Wash bed linens and pillowcases regularly with hot water and soap to reduce allergens

Minimise contact with others until they begin treatment and symptoms start to improve. This will help reduce the chance of spreading the infection to others

(The writer is head of medical services, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Chennai)