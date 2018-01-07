CHENNAI: Loyola Student Support Services (LSSS) joined hands with Alternative Media Centre (AMC) to celebrate the fifth year of Veedhi Virundhu Vizha at Loyola College recently. People from Theni, Thanjavur and all across TN participated in events like music dance, drama and gymnastics.

“We believe that art and tradition of any State should be kept alive and respected by everyone who are a part of it,” said Joseph Antony Jacob SJ, vice principal and director of LSSS. “It would be great if other colleges in the city organised such events in an atempt to save traditional arts from the brink of extinction.”

Musical instruments and books of cultural importance were also on display at the event. R Kaleehwaran, the founder of Alternate Media Centre and the coordinator of the Art and Literary Department of Loyola College, said, “I consider it a privilege to bring together artistes from various corners of the State and give them the opportunity to showcase their talents.”

More than 50 types of art forms — gramia padalgal, paraiyattam, aadhimelam, devaraatam, bharathanatiam, pambai nadanam, karagattam and gummiaatam -—were some of the performances that received huge applause from the audience. Ganesh, a visual communication student, pointed out, “I have never witnessed anything like this event before...things that people did here was amazing.”