CHENNAI: Tawn to Dusk (D2D) along with the Cancer Institute, Adyar (WIA), and Neville Endeavours Foundation together organised the marathon at Anna University. Nearly 5,000 people from Chennai took part in the running and cycling marathon, and it wasn’t just to convey the message of living a healthy life but also to raise awareness on cancer and also raise funds for cancer patients.

D2D was inaugurated by Arvind Swami, actor and goodwill ambassador, D2D and Cancer Institute. V Shanta, chairman, Cancer Institute, actor Gautami Tadimalla, Vikram Cotah COO, GRT Hotels and Neville J Bilimoria, immigration consultant and founder, Neville Endeavours Foundation, also participated. “People who enthusiastically participated in this marathon are winners already, because you will always win if you run for a good cause,” said Arvind Swami.

The event began early morning, with people enthusiastically taking to the track. “D2D always makes me happy as people take part not to win, but to serve society. I would encourage more people to participate in the coming years,” said Sylendra Babu, IPS officer.

D2D moved swiftly with the energy pumping up for the cycling marathon where around 300 participants. “This year there are more cyclists taking part in the long-distance marathon covering more than 100 km. I am very happy to see the change,” said Vikram, founder of TN Cycling Club.

Neville said that the objective was to create awareness on maintaining good health through running and cycling. “I hope more people participate in such events in the future...it will surely help raise awareness about living a healthy and balanced life,” he added.