CHENNAI: For all smart city projects that are in the tender stage, tenders must be floated by January 31 this year and all pending projects must reach the detailed project report (DPR) stage by March 31. These deadlines were set at the review meeting of the Smart Cities Mission project and AMRUT projects on Monday.

The meeting, presided over by Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani, has also decided to accord priority to essential infrastructure like stormwater drains and roads, according to a statement from the city corporation.

For 37 projects at a total estimated cost of Rs 1795 crore, tenders are set to be floated while 119 projects at an estimated cost of Rs 11,134.12 crore are in the DPR stage under the Smart Cities Mission, the statement said. Of the 173 projects approved by the Centre, three projects at a cost of Rs 3.65 crore have been completed and works on 14 projects worth Rs 491.97 crore were underway.

As far as the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Transformation (AMRUT) scheme was concerned, assessment was underway after tenders were floated for the 150 MLD desalination plant at Nemmeli. Under the scheme 10 drinking water projects at an estimated cost of Rs 2,461 crore, five underground sewage projects at an estimated cost of Rs 706.83 crore and 171 park restoration projects at an estimated cost of Rs 95.97 crore were under progress.

Furthermore, the Minister said that tenders were to be floated for the projects under the scheme and work orders were to be issued by March 31.The review meeting was attended by senior corporation, urban infrastructure and financial services and Metro Water officials including Harmander Singh, Principal Secretary to Government, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, M Govinda Rao, Deputy Commissioner (Works), Greater Chennai Corporation and Kakarla Usha, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd.