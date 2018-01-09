CHENNAI: Iris, Mittai, Melody, Vaanavail, Kushi...No, we are not just listing words. These are names of footwear available in different colours and sizes on the Instagram page @themadrastrunk. Founded and managed by Nithila Surendren, The Madras Trunk makes sandals, using cloth on a rubber sole, exclusively for women.

“I was always interested in footwear; and was into arts and crafts since childhood. I did my graduation in textile designing but was never really into making clothes. I wanted to do something using my knowledge of textiles and love for footwear. Hence The Madras Trunk was born,” smiles the 28-year-old.

Nithila began her business in August 2017, but she spent two years on market research. “I wanted to know how I should go about my idea. I realised footwear is not as easy as it seems to be. I then did a course in footwear designing and it also included a lot of experimentation,” she adds.

She had to look for the right kind of fabric to go with leather and everything else. “Before launching any design, I ask my family and friends to use it frequently and give feedback. In fact I wear them too,” she smiles. “I have worn it everywhere; even for a mini trek. It is sturdy.”

Nithila says her USP is that her products are all handcrafted. So far The Madras Trunks makes and sells only sandals (flats). “I don’t make heels or ballerinas, and I want to focus only on sandals. I noticed that many brands don’t have varieties in sandals and do not cater to bigger sizes. That’s why I make up to size 42,” she points out.

So, are all the footwear custom-made? “No, I custom-make only the bigger sizes, on request, and for people with peculiar foot issues, like a thin or broad one, with the existing designs.”

She believes that comfort comes first and it also needs to look good. “That’s where I took a lot of time experimenting — with the raw materials. There are a lot of technical details that goes into making footwear. While the cobblers know how to do it, my inputs are on the kind of fabric to be used and the technicalities,” she explains adding that a pair of footwear is done in half a day.

So far she has been receiving positive feedback and Nithila wants to make more varieties. “Traditional sandals like Jaipuri joothis or Kolahpuri sandals, can be paired with both Indian and western wear. That’s what I want to do too. I am planning to post pictures to give the customers an idea.”

While Nithila recently launched her new collection using raw silk and another one called ‘Rain-bow’, for the New Year, Nithila has a lot more designs and ideas. “I don’t think there is any dearth of designs in sandals. I want to introduce another style also,” she says.

Right now she only runs the Instagram account but her customers can visit her home on Harrington Road anytime to try them on. “Instagram is just a small step that I have taken. My ultimate aim is to have a store in Chennai and I am working towards it,” she says.

The right size

Nithila says that people don’t really know how to buy footwear. “I have been noticing that people usually go for a size bigger than theirs. They prefer those with loose straps,” she points out.

Tips to buy footwear

● Buy a design and style that you like

● When your heel is just about right on the footwear, that is the right size.

● Never go in for a loose strap. You will surely trip. If the straps are made of leather or cloth, it will stretch after just a few days of regular use.

The prices start from `1,200. Follow Nithila’s Instagram page @themadrastrunk