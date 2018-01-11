CHENNAI: A 22-year-old Finnish woman was found dead in a lodge in Triplicane on Wednesday. Police suspect drug overdose to be the reason for the death. Her male friend, who was allegedly under the influence of drugs, is currently under treatment in a hospital.

Helea Nea Emilia (22) and her friend Palomaki Aleki Jeol Santeri (27) from Finland came to India on November 22 last year. “Around 7 am on Wednesday, Santeri panicked and ran out of the room and towards the main road. The staff noticed this and alerted an autorickshaw driver standing very close to the hotel entrance to catch the man,” said a hotel staff.

“He began crying seeking help. It was only when we visited room number 207 (where both stayed) that we found Emilia dead. We immediately informed Triplicane Police, who sent the body to the multi-specialty hospital for autopsy. The police also admitted the man to the hospital for treatment,” said the receptionist.

During investigation, it was found that the tourists reached Delhi on November 22. “They visited Puducherry two weeks ago. From there, they made an online booking for a room in a lodge in Chennai. When they reached the lodge, the staff found a sachet containing a white powder during baggage scan. Suspicious that it could be a drug, they decided to cancel the room. But since it was an online booking, cancellation was not possible,” said the investigation officer.

“Both went out in the evening and returned late in the night and were also talked to the staff, who found them to be under the influence of alcohol. Next day morning, when the housekeeping department tried to reach the room for cleaning, they did not open the door. The staff returned thinking that they were asleep,” the officer said.