CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Cuddalore Police to register an FIR on a complaint of land grab against Panruti MLA P Sathya, if prima facie case is made out. Justice M S Ramesh gave the direction, while disposing of a criminal original petition from R Varaaki of Tambaram East on Wednesday.

In his petition, Varaaki alleged that K Kasthuri encroached upon the ‘odai poromboke’ land on the Hospital-Cuddalore Road in Panruti in December 2000. Sathya and her husband P Panneerselvam, who was the former chairman of Panruti town municipality, illegally got transferred the land measuring little over six cents to the name of Kasthuri by misusing their official positions.

The petitioner lodged a complaint with the Inspector, District Crime Branch (Land Grabbing Cell) in Cuddalore, on December 16. As there was no progress, the petitioner moved the HC with the present petition. The judge also passed a similar order on another petition from Varaaki for a direction to the Panruti Police to register a case on his complaint dated December 13 last year.