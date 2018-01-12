CHENNAI: Forget stray dog menace. Even pets can sometimes endanger their owners. A sexagenarian was allegedly mauled to death by her own pet dogs at her house in Avadi in the wee hours on Wednesday. “Gowri (68), who lived at Govardhanagiri in Avadi, woke up around 3 am on Wednesday and walked to the terrace where the two Rottweilers were roaming. Minutes later, the dogs, aged one and five, allegedly attacked her, causing her death. Her family members who were asleep could not hear her scream,” said a senior police officer.

“Around 6 am, the victim’s husband, Madhavan, a retired government employee, had woken up and found Gowri missing. He searched the house and informed his son, Santhosh, who resided in the first floor, to look for Gowri,” the oficer said.

Hearing howls from the terrace, Santhosh ran up only to find his mother dead with bite marks on her head and legs. He immediately rushed Gowri to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. Police said the family hails from Kerala but had settled here 30 years ago.

“Santhosh has been bringing up the dogs. They were ferocious and not friendly to the elderly couple. So, he would keep them on the terrace,” said the officer. Gowri was reportedly mentally unstable. Her family said she would often leave the house and walk on the streets or on the terrace.