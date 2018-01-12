CHENNAI: I was five years old when my dad gifted me a game. It fascinated me and I got hooked to it. As I grew up, I developed a keen interest and there was no turning back. Now, I’m a professional gamer,” says Dheeraj Sharma, 16, from Hyderabad.

His journey towards gaming was not easy. However, his father made sure that Dheeraj does not face any kind of problems. He says, “My father always supported me. He bought me all the high-end devices required for gaming. He believed in me.” He has a well-planned schedule which makes it easier for him to study and practice gaming.

He says, “While in class seven, I used to play casual games like Pokemon, Mario and Contra. I did not know that gaming would be my career until I played Counter Strike Global Offensive. Now when I look back, it feels like I had made the right choice.” With complete focus and dedication, he took part in many tournaments. He has been a part of teams like Ecsvee and Immortals. Adding a feather to his cap, he is now being recognised locally in the city as well.

Dheeraj, otherwise known as ‘!tz D’ in the virtual world has mastered ‘Counter Strike Global Offensive’ (CSGO). He says, “CSGO taught me how to cooperate while working in a team. I learnt fluent English through this game. I got to know people from the other side of the world and now we share a great bond. Apart from this, the game helped me to socialise.”

He has all the equipment including a high-end gaming keyboard and mouse at his house. He says, “Gaming is an art. The more you practice, the more you sharpen your skills. It involves coordination of the eye and hand. Quick thinking is necessary. Presence of mind to any kind of unseen circumstances is essential.”

His stress buster game is GTA. He feels refreshed playing it during breaks. For CSGO, his role model is ‘Get_Right.’ He is one of the oldest players in CSGO and Dheeraj has learned most of the techniques and skills from him.

He suggests that beginners play casual racing games like Real Racing 3 and Dirt 3. The game can be played individually and is helpful in teaching beginners basic skills like hand and eye coordination. Once the beginner gets a grasp of the keyboard and mouse, he can try professional games.

Talking about the condition of gaming in India, he explains that gaming is still considered as a pass time amongst many. Although the gaming industry has progressed a lot in comparison to the previous years, there is still room for development.

The youth should be encouraged to take up gaming as a profession. “Over the last two years, there has been a drastic change. By 2020, it will be considered as a professional career. The earnings from the games are huge and I’m sure the young people would not want to miss out on it,” says Dheeraj. He urges parents to motivate their children to take up gaming.

He is planning to take part in tournaments organised by Yolo Esports. “The secret to success in gaming is practice, focus and critical thinking,” he adds.