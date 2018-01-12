CHENNAI: A name that has become popular after performing in Zee Tamil’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors is Ramani Ammal, a 63-year-old house help-cum-singer. While there are several rags-to-riches stories that warm our hearts, the story of Ramani aka ‘Rockstar Ramani’ is sure to double up anyone’s faith in perseverance and hardwork.

Seated in Big FM’s office, as part of their Pongal celebrations, Ramani, who has earned the respect and appreciation of people around the world, is the truest version of the word ‘humble’. She begins the chat with these words: “I will never forget where and how I started.”

Before we could ask her about her life, she quickly narrates her journey. “I have been interested in music and singing since I was a child. I used to go to school, but music was my life. I didn’t receive any formal training. We couldn’t afford it and there was no awareness either,” says Ramani.

The tentkotta where movies of MGR were screened became her “music academy” and Ramani began learning and reproducing songs. “I am a huge fan of Puratchi Thalaivar. Since I didn’t have a radio, I would go the tentkotta and buy a ticket four anna. I had this ability to grasp whichever song I listened to, even if it was just one time. And honestly, the songs were so good and philosophical that it became etched in my mind!” she says enthusiastically and breaks into an impromptu performance of Masila unmai kadhale from the movie Alibabavum 40 Thirudargalum’ (1955).

As Ramani grew up, her interest in music grew. But, looking for a chance to sing in films was beyond her imagination. “I am a house help and I had to take care of my family. But, music never left me. I always used to sing as I worked. That’s why I clearly know all the old songs,” shares the singer whose expertise is folk music. “I can even write poems!”

Over the years, people she worked for began recognising her talent. Ramani even got a few film offers. She has crooned for about 22 film songs including Kadhal (2004), Thenavatu (2008) and Kathavarayan (2008).

While other folk artistes like Chinnaponnu and Paravai Muniyamma became famous, Ramani never hit it big. “Despite singing in so many film songs, fame eluded me but, I wasn’t sad about it. I was happy with what I got. I used to get about `2,000, for the 10-15 lines I sang. That’s the amount I earn after working for a month in households. So, I had no complaints. I take both success and failure the same way,” she smiles.

In October 2017, singer Srinivas, one of the judges of the TV reality show, took to Facebook to share Ramani’s story. “I didn’t know that I will be known worldwide. Today, I don’t have any debts. I should thank a lot of people like David, Balasandilyan and the TV channel for giving me this opportunity. It was because of them that I am known to the outside world today,” she reiterates.

A resident of West Mambalam, Ramani does kutcheris during special occasions and is a star in the area. “People know me because I do kutcheris there. But now, after being part of the show and becoming a finalist, more people recognise me. I meet a lot of pwople on my way to work who wish me luck,” she says.

But, stardom hasn’t changed Ramani and she still works as a house help. “When I didn’t have anything, this job fed me and my family. How can I let it go? Even today we have financial troubles. But, I’ll always be this way. I cannot forget my roots,” she asserts.

Her dream is to sing the compositions of music directors Imman and AR Rahman. “I had once submitted my songs in their office. But, didn’t get a response. I would love to sing for them,” she says.

Currently, Ramani is headed to Singapore for a concert organised by the TV channel. Ask her about the lineup of songs and she says: “I’ll ask whatever they ask me to sing. Pichu Udhariduven! I have recorded a song for the upcoming film of a leading actor. I hope this will be another turning point in my life,” she smiles.