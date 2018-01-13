CHENNAI: Twenty three Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus drivers and conductors, who abandoned their buses midway leaving passengers stranded on January 4, the first day of transport strike, are likely to face suspension for failing to take buses to the depots.

The MTC administration has decided to suspend 23 drivers and conductors and plan to initiate action against those workers who pelted stones on MTC buses during the strike period.

On January 4, even as the 13th wage revision negotiation was conducted at the Chromepet depot between trade unions and the government, a section of MTC workers affiliated to the CITU and LPF stopped buses in the middle of the roads across Chennai when they were informed by the trade union members that the government had not conceded to their demands. Soon, MTC workers of Tambaram, Chromepet, Thiruvanmiyur, Ayanava-ram,Vadapalani and Koyambedu depots abandoned the buses on the roads and walked away.

This resulted in hundreds of commuters being stranded and forced to take to other modes of transportation to reach their homes. The women commuters who were returning from their offices also faced a lot of ordeal.

Acting on the directions of the transport secretary, MTC depot managers have identified the drivers and conductors who left the buses on streets violating MTC norms. “Once a bus leaves the depot, it is under the control of the driver and conductor concerned until it returns to the depot. Those workers should have handed over the buses to depots before going on strike. Leaving the buses in the middle of the road is a gross violation of transport rules,” said an MTC official. “The depot managers have identified about 23 workers and they are likely to be suspended after Pongal,” added another official.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation’s CITU state president A Soundararajan said workers were pushed into that situation by the government. “It was an act of self-defence by workers to protect themselves from the crisis and we will face the department’s action legally,” he added.

Ordeal on roads

