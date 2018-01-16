CHENNAI: To facilitate the commuters to travel to tourist spots and exhibitions in Chennai on the day of ‘kaanum Pongal’ (Jan 16), the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will operate special buses across the city.

According to a statement, the MTC would operate special buses to Anna Square, Vandalur Zoological Park, Kovalam, Kishkinta, Queensland, Besant Nagar, Broadway, Tambaram, Thiruvanmiyur and other tourist spots in various pars of Chennai and outskirts areas.

These buses would start at Tollgate, Avadi, Ayyappanthangal, Adyar, Karanodai, Perumpakkam, Kelampakkam, Kannaginagar, Redhills, Kannadasan Nagar, Koyambedu, Poonamallee, Vadapalani, Ayanavaram, Perambur, Villivakkam, sunguvarchatram, Naduveerapattu (Tambaram), Injampakkam, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, Madhavaram, Pattabiram, K K Nagar, Ambattur, Guindy and T Nagar.

In addition to this, to carry the passengers back to Chennai from southern parts of Tamil Nadu, special buses would start plying from 3.30 am on Jan 17 at Perungalathur, CMBT and Chennai Central railway station, added the statement.