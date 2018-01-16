CHENNAI: After a gap of nearly 15 months since he had fallen ill, DMK president and five-time Chief Minister M Karunanidhi made a public appearance to greet his partymen on the occasion of the Pongal before visiting his CIT Colony residence on Monday.

Much to the cheers of the cadre, he moved down upto the main door of his Gopalapuram residence here to extend his Pongal wishes to them on Sunday.

DMK working president and Karunanidhi’s son MK Stalin, women’s wing president and daughter Kanimozhi were also present during the event. A large number of cadre thronged Gopalapuram to have a glimpse of their beloved leader after a long gap.

It was a customary appearance of Karunanidhi on Pongal day every year, but he could not do so last year due to his failing health. Besides extending greetings, Karunanidhi used to give them a 10-rupee note to each of the cadre.

However, this time around he did not give them cash. Instead, Stalin gave away `20 denomination notes to partymen, party sources said.

A day after the Pongal, on Monday, Karunanidhi paid a surprise visit to his CIT Colony residence where his wife Rajathi Ammal, daughter and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and son-in-law Aravindan welcomed him.

“He has come here after one-and-a-half years. We are very much delighted to see him step in. This is the real Pongal gift for us,” said Kanimozhi, bubbling with joy, adding that her father could grasp what they were telling him.

Pongal celebrated at Raj Bhavan for 1st time

Chennai: For the first time in the history of Raj Bhavan, ‘Pongal Peru Vizha’ (Great celebration of Pongal) was celebrated at its premises on Monday with Governor Banwarilal Purohit in the lead. A variety of cultural performances by leading artistes was a major feature of the festivity.

The celebrations started with ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ (Tamil anthem). In his message, the Governor spoke about the great traditions of Tamil culture. Earlier in the day, the Governor performed ‘gho pooja’ at Thulukkanathamman temple in Foreshore Estate.