CHENNAI: Mandram, a forum to foster creative imaginations in Tamil, recently hosted its first edition at Amethyst, with six speakers. “We felt that something as inspirational as TED talks is needed in Tamil as well. That’s why we ideated this as an experiment,” shared Bengaluru-based Maragathavalli Inbamuthiah, co-founder, Mandram.

Other founders — Venkataraman Ramachandran and Ravishankar Venkatesan, are from Hyderabad and Bengaluru respectively. “We have been planning this event only through Skype and this is the first time we are meeting each other. It’s heartwarming to know how passion can connect people and make them successfully build such a platform!” said Venkataraman, a storyteller and consultant.

A series of speakers including actor Revathi, Sundar Ganesan, Gayathri Chandrashekar and Kamakshi Paatti and Babu were part of the maiden edition. “I have been entirely occupied, as my daughter has taken over my life. I realised what it is to be a mother and the responsibility I hold, just five years ago!” said Revathi talking about the multiple facets of womanhood. “We cannot change the path our children are going to take. But we can be catalysts and help them get there by exposing them to all the good things around us.”

Balaji Sampath, an educationist who has developed a programme to teach science to rural and urban kids through innovative methods, opined, “Learning and memorising dates and discoveries is not science. Our school systems need to change and engage in fostering practical knowledge and concept based education in students.”

Emphasising that history is as important as any other disciplines, Sundar Ganesan, director of the Roja Muthaiah Research Library, said, “Archival and documenting of journals, books and newspapers are very important. They reflect the past and we have to know our history.”

Kamakshi Subramanyan aka ‘Adyar paatti’, a 92-year old social activist along with TD Babu, instituted SPARC, an organisation that addresses Chennai’s civic issues. “I will support anyone who wants to make a change. But, you can’t expect us to do all the work for you. Civic participation is what we are looking at,” she averred and pointed to the renovation of the Schmidt Memorial and getting a park on 4th Avenue

Besant Nagar, which were spearheaded by the duo.

While Gayathri, a renowned Bharatnatyam dancer, recalled why she chose to return to dance after a long hiatus, Sowmya Sanak who has been researching to find solutions for medical issues via Carnatic music, shared, “Music as a therapy has always been around in our country. It’s ancient. But right now, it’s seeing a revival. We are finding cures to different physical and mental ailments and are also working with children with special needs,” she added.

Mandram will be a quarterly event.