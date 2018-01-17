CHENNAI: For the sixth year running, The New Indian Express is bringing some of the finest minds and fiercest debaters in the country on one platform – the ThinkEdu Conclave 2018. The conclave willbe inaugurated by the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday and it will conclude with a cinema/social media session with actor Arvind Swamy on Thursday, January 18.

An education gathering possibly like none other this side of the country, this year the theme for the two day conference is RISE - Research, Innovation, Skills and Entrepreneurship in Education. The event will be held at ITC Grand Chola.

From Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar (HRD), Jayant Sinha (Civil Aviation) and Smriti Irani (Textiles and I&B) to Puducherry CM V Narayanaswamy and we’ll regarded TN politicians V Maitreyan and M Kanimozhi, the event promises to be an intellectual feast for educationists, thought leaders and students alike.

Kiran Bedi, Lt Governor of Puducherry will also interact with the audience and talk about her vision for India’s education system.The conclave will also be packed with panel discussions and opportunities to meet the movers and shakers in the corporate and edutech spheres.