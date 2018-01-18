CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy collapsed during the prayer meeting at his school on Wednesday and died.

Police said M Narendran of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, was studying Class 10 at a private school in the same locality.

The student’s parents alleged that the boy was given a corporal punishment by asking him to go for a ‘duck walk’ as he came late for school, because of which they suspect he collapsed. But school authorities denied the allegations.

A police official said there were no external injury marks on the boy’s body. “On Wednesday, he had started from home at 8am and reached school in 45 minutes. He along with two other students were asked to wait outside their classroom as they came late. This is when the students were made to go for a ‘duck walk’,” the father informed police.

The staff who noticed the boy collapsing rushed him to a private hospital nearby from where he was referred to Government Stanley Hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’