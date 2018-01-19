CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has presented its ward delimitation draft to the public for suggestions. Members of the public or representatives of political parties may submit their suggestions to the Regional Deputy Commissioners (North/South/Centre) concerned before 5.45 pm on January 29, the civic body said in a release on Thursday.

Said to be the reason behind the delay in holding civic body polls, the draft for delimitation of wards, according to the 2011 census, has been finalised after the State Election Commission apparently sought a report on it from Municipal Administration officials. After criticism from the DMK that if the Corporation went by its initial proposal to have 33,000 voters in each division, the number of wards would be brought down to 134, the draft has retained the number of wards at 200.

According to the draft of new list of wards, Manali and Madhavaram zones are to have a population of 15,000 each. Thiruvottriyur, Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones are to have a population of 20,000 each. Ambattur and Valasaravakkam zones will have a population of 30,000 each, whereas Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones will have a population of 43,000 each. Suggestions may also be sent by post to the offices of the Regional Deputy Commissioners, the release added.