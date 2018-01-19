CHENNAI: The IIT Madras, one of the country’s premier engineering institutions, which is often consulted for solving complex problems, is helpless in dealing with solid waste that is allegedly dumped by residents abutting the compound wall. Tonnes of garbage, including sanitary napkins and liquor bottles are regularly thrown over the compound wall, threatening the wildlife and students health.

The sprawling 248-hectare campus is endemic to endangered blackbuck, which is a schedule-1 animal protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, besides a variety of flora and fauna. One side of the campus is saved by Guindy National Park and Raj Bhavan from any pilferage and illegality. However, the portion of compound that cuts through densely populated residential areas such as Velachery, Taramani, Kanagam and Sriram Nagar has become a challenge for IIT-M.

There are many multi-storeyed buildings that have come up adjacent to the compound wall of the IIT-M without any set-back space. Some buildings have even encroached on the wall and constructed houses. When Express visited the campus on Thursday, loads of garbage were found dumped along the six-km compound wall stretch from the Velachery gate to the main gate. The situation was precarious especially near the Krishna gate and IIT-M research park gate.

Ligy Philip, Dean (Planning), IIT-M, told Express that the illegality was happening on a daily basis and the institute is forced to clean it up at its cost. “We have actually raised the height of compound wall to prevent people from dumping waste, but multi-storeyed structures have come up, which makes us helpless. A few buildings are even letting out sewer into the campus,” she said.Philip said a formal complaint had been lodged with the Velachery and Taramani police. A team of officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and Chennai Corporation have visited the illegal dumping sites, but still nothing has changed.

Under the Public Health Act, Chennai Corporation officials have powers to penalise the offenders and even cut water and electricity connections.When contacted, C Muthukumaran, Corporation Zonal Officer, claimed ignorance of the issue. He said he will visit the place and take necessary action.R Sarasavani, District Environmental Engineer, TNPCB, who recently submitted a report in the southern bench of National Green Tribunal, told Express that she was aware of the problem and said only the Corporation had powers to take action.

Meanwhile, a forest official attached to the Guindy National Park said that wildlife inside the IIT-M was under constant threat. Solid waste and construction debris are attracting stray dogs that hunt wild animals. Official records show a staggering 291 deer and black bucks killed by dogs inside the campus since 2010.

Scientific disposal of waste

The IIT-M, which came under severe criticism for improper disposal of waste generated within, has taken several corrective measures. Ligy Philip said all categories of waste were being scientifically disposed of.

Animal activist Antony Clement Rubin, who petitioned the NGT against IIT-M, is not happy with solid waste management mechanism of institute. “I have photos and videos showing deer feeding on plastic during Shaastra and Sarang fests. IIT-M is constructing more and more building fragmenting the natural habitat of the wildlife,” he alleged.