CHENNAI: The Russian Consulate is seeking an approval from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to regularise its existing building, which has been built violating development regulations.According to CMDA sources, the Russian Consulate General has approached the CMDA to relax land use and development regulations for the existing building as well as building proposed to be constructed near the existing block on the Santhome High Road.

It is learnt that a committee of senior officers has considered relaxing development regulations for the existing building since it has been in existence for a long time.However, for the proposed construction which includes additional blocks, parking canopies and swimming pool, the CMDA has insisted that the Russian Consul General should comply with the development regulations under the Second Master Plan.

CMDA sources said that existing building was built without adhering to setback norms. Setback norms are usually a distance from road or street where the building is located. Sufficient setback or open space is essential to combat fire in the buildings. The existing Russian Consulate building violates the setback norms.

Similarly, the proposed building falls under primary residential use zone and institutional use zone. The proposed additional construction of indoor volleyball court and play ground falling in primary residential use zone is not permissible, CMDA sources said.It is learnt that the CMDA wants the Russian Consul General to hand over 10 per cent of open space reservation (OSR) area within the site which abuts the public road free of cost through the registered gift deed as the site extent exceeds 10,000 square metres. OSR is applicable to urban land which is brought either through square feet, square metres and grounds. “In this case, the land was purchased in grounds falling under the urban land category,” sources said. “We have sent the proposal to the government and a decision in this regard is awaited.”It is learnt that the Russian Consul General made a representation to the CMDA in November last year. However, the government has yet to decide on the request.

In a nutshell

Russian Consul general seeks approval for existing building which violates development regulations

CMDA agrees to relax norms for existing building

The proposed new building violates land use plan