CHENNAI: IF you are a regular Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) commuter, be ready to shell out more for travel between Chennai Beach and Velachery once the rail network is integrated and merged with the Chennai Metro. The integration is likely to take place by the end of the next financial year.

The usual Rs 10 fare for travelling from Chennai Beach to Velachery is likely to end with the merger of the network with Chennai Metro.

Sources said the fare could rise about five to seven times after the merger. While officials say it is too early to work out the fares, it could be the same as what is being charged by the Chennai Metro. This would mean the minimum fare could be Rs 10 and the maximum could go up to anywhere from Rs 50 to Rs 70. The section has a potential capacity to carry 425,000 passengers a day.

Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) commuters may have to shell out more for travel between Chennai Beach and Velachery once the rail network is integrated and merged with Chennai Metro.

The usual Rs 10 fare for travelling from Chennai Beach to Velachery is likely to end with the merger of the rail network with Chennai Metro. It is learnt from sources that the fare could rise about five to seven times.

While officials say it is too early to work out the fares, it will be same as what is being charged by Chennai Metro. This would mean, the minimum fare will now be Rs 10 and the maximum could go anywhere from Rs 50 to Rs 70.

Sources told Express that during a meeting held earlier this month on integration of MRTS and Chennai Metro Rail it was decided to enforce the Chennai Metro Rail fare structure once the merger takes place which is likely by the end of next financial year.

Connecting the central business area of old Madras with the IT corridor, the section has a potential capacity of 425,000 passengers a day. The 15-km alignment covers several significant landmarks of the city and currently has 18 stations. The Phase II extension of five km when completed will add three more stations linking Chennai Metro corridors with MRTS and suburban rail network. Currently, the State government is trying to settle the legal issues to realise the project soon.

It is also learnt that the consultants PricewaterhouseCoopers and Barsyl have been asked to make projections on the revenue after takeover based on previous data.

Sources also told Express that the lands procured for Phase I of MRTS project by the State government will also be included in the project cost while arriving at a final contribution of State government and the railways.

Similarly, the cost of the Phase II extension will also be factored in. The initial cost of the project was Rs 605 crore, but now the cost has escalated to Rs 919 crore due to land acquisition as well as the railway stations have to undergo fresh finishing.

IPC sections involved

The incident which left two cattle dead and four injured can invoke Section 289 of IPC (Negligent conduct with respect to animal), Section 268 (public nuisance), and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act