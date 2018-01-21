CHENNAI: The second season of the highly successful short film contest, ‘First Clap’ was launched recently at the GRT Convention Centre. Organised by Moviebuff and 2D Entertainment, First Clap is the country’s only talent hunt for aspiring filmmakers that not only awards winners with a cash prize but provides them a platform to realise their dream of seeing their film screened in theatres across the state!

Four directors from the film industry — Arun, Nithilan, Karthik Naren and Ram, shared their personal first-script-pitch stories, and their appreciation for such contests. “Such contests give democratic freedom for anyone to make a film and screen it. It would be great if these films are also given international exposure,” said Ram.

The maiden edition of the contest held last year was screened in 170 theatres across 40 cities in Tamil Nadu alone, with a minimum viewership of 3 lakh. The second edition is similar to the first - the challenge is to tell a story in 3 minutes — Oru Kathai Sollunga. The winners will receive cash prizes — first prize `3 lakh, while the first runner-up and second runner-up will receive `2 lakh and `1 lakh respectively.

Additionally, the winner will be given an opportunity to narrate their script to actor Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, film production and distribution company, including an opportunity to intern with them.

Participants can register on Moviebuff.com to submit their entries by Feb 24, 2018. Shortlisted films will be published online for public voting and the top five films will be screened for five weeks in 170-plus screens across several districts of the Qube Cinema Network. Announcement of the winning entry is slated for mid-2018

