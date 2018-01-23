CHENNAI: Sahana Kumar is a 23-year old musician from Chennai. Born and raised in Muscat, she and her twin sister Shruti are disciples of Sudha Raghunathan and Bombay Jayashri. The Berkley College of Music graduate, along with her sister, recently released a book, The Celnatic Experience, which addresses the similarities between Muthuswami Deekshitar’s nottuswarams and Western notes..

What would your first words to god be if he/she appeared in front of you?

Are you for real?

If there were a dare/challenge you would like to give god what would it be?

I would ask god to travel in the most crowded public transport, in the human form and still not

complain.

If you had the power to grant one gift to god, what would it be?

Make it snow in Chennai because a lot of Chennaites (including yours truly) wish for it during peak summer.

What if god were an alien?

Then he gives out a subject for all the moviemakers out there to turn into a film.

Funniest encounter in a place of worship?

My sister and I had been to a temple recently. When the priest there realised that we were twins, all eyes turned towards us. For the few minutes we were there, we got more attention than the

deity itself.

What do you think will offend god?

When devotees have more interest in getting prasadham rather than praying

If god appeared to you, what would you say?

I would continue talking to him from where I had stopped, of course after pinching

myself twice.

A superpower you would wish for. What would you do with it?

I would wish to be able to read people’s minds.

Hollywood vs Bollywood: which industry would you want to be in ‘as punishment’? Why?

Hollywood. At least I will get to be in a place out of India and around people I can only dream of meeting in person.

Which actress/actor would you want god to look like? Why?

Male god can be Amitabh Bachchan and female can be Ramya Krishnan after seeing her look in those maariamma films.

If you are going to hell, who are the three people you’d want to see there? Why?

I don’t think I will like going there but if I am, I might as well take someone who I like and will entertain me rather than somebody who did give me a bad time on earth. I will want to see Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar there and tell them to recreate Koffee with Karan but version 2.0 and for a longer duration.

A one-liner that you would throw at God?

This is something I read recently. “God gave us the brain to work out problems. But we use it to create problems”