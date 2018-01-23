CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man who jumped from a flyover at Royapettah on Sunday night in an alleged attempt to kill himself escaped with injuries after he landed on a car on the road.Doctors said S Vasanth had suffered spinal injuries, a bleeding nose and injured legs and is under treatment.

According to the Mylapore police, Vasanth, a dance master, was headed to his home at Tiruvanmiyur in an auto when he suddenly got down from the auto and jumped from the top of the flyover, taking every one by shock.I Junaid, who was driving his Maruti Swift car, got down of the car and took to his heels before he could realise what had fallen his car, said police sources.

Vasanth was rushed to the Royapettah Government Hospital for first aid before being referred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for specialist treatment.“Since there was no neurologist available, we had to refer him to the RGGGH,” said a senior doctor at the Royapettah GH.

Vasanth is currently being treated for shoulder blade injuries. “Vasanth’s condition is stable and he is likely to be discharged in a few days,” said a senior doctor at the RGGGH.Police sources said they suspect Vasanth to have attempted to kill himself over frustrations in personal life. “We have registered a case under section IPC 309 (attempt to kill self) and further enquiry is on,” said a police officer.

Junaid car’s windshield and bonnet were damaged in the incident.