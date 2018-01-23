CHENNAI: Rotary Club of Chennai Galaxy, district 3232 India and Rotary club of Geleen, district 1550, Netherlands, inaugurated the ‘Project Galaxy Water for Life of Rotary International’ in association with Sri Parasamal Prakash Chand Lalwani Jain trust in the city.

The aim of the event was to provide clean drinking water for students of both government as well as government-aided schools through a reverse osmosis (RO) plant. The plant was implemented at the Chintadripet Higher Secondary School on Tuesday at the school premises.

R Nedumaran, head master of CHSS, said, “We are very honoured to have received such a facility. I thank everybody who made this possible.” The Rotary has provided RO plants in 60 government and government-aided schools across the city. The entire project is estimated to cost around `1.5 cr.

“Today, 50% of children across in India are facing health issues mainly because of water problems. We need to take every necessary step to safeguard their future,” said Praveen Lalwani, trustee, Prakash Chand Lalwani Trust.

The students were also provided with a query board where they could write their feedback about the RO plant. Anshul Agarwal, president, Rotary Club of Chennai Galaxy, thanked the school for the latter’s association with them.