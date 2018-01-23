CHENNAI: Over the past 18 years, the Vidyodaya Schools Alumni Association, called Poorva Vidhyarthini Samaj has been successfully hosting their annual reunion to much fanfare. This year, it will be held on January 26. Vidyodaya is a 93-year-old institution with several well-known and distinguished alumni.

Latha Kumaraswami, the alumni executive member, says they take pride in hosting reunions with great attendance. “Last year, over 250 alumni from various years attended the event,” says Latha, who graduated in 1975.

In addition to cultural events and games, the reunion facilitates students to take a nostalgic walk around the ample school grounds. Lakshmi Rao, from the 1980 batch, notes that a Vidyodayan can be noticed anywhere, simply by seeing how they wear their saree.

“We have a special way of pleating and draping our saree. Even today, most of us wear it the same way!” she laughs, adding that she looks forward to meeting all her friends from all batches. “We would call all our seniors as akkas, and I’m looking forward to meeting all of them!”

The alumni association also distributes 12 scholarships of `10, 000 each for needy students studying in Vidyodaya. These scholarships have been given regularly by the alumni for over 12 years and they hope to increase the number and amount every year.

The annual reunion is on January 26 at 3 pm at the Vidyodaya School Auditorium.

For details, call: 28340202, 28345307.

High tea passes are priced at `100. Family and children are welcome too.