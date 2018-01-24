CHENNAI: R Krithika an advocate, works tirelessly at the Magistrate Court at Saidapet here to ensure that her clients have a smooth trial. However, apart from worrying about the case, there is something that haunts her — dehydration and fear of using the restroom in court.

The Saidapet Magistrate Court is among the busiest subordinate courts in the city that sees a large number of footfalls daily. However, those visiting the court are in for a rude shock when they find that basic amenities like a functional bathroom and clean drinking water are not provided on the premises. What is more concerning however, is that this is not restricted to this particular court, but is a phenomenon in various courts, including the high court.

The restrooms at the Saidapet

Magistrate Court are in bad

condition

“I don’t use the restroom in court,” she said. She visits the Saidapet court on a daily basis. “I generally stay in court from 10 am to 7 pm and don’t visit the restroom even once. I make sure I don’t drink much water and if at all I really have to use it, I wait till I get home or I visit my cousin’s place which is nearby.”

Most of the people who visit these courts have to wait long hours for their cases to come up. They are forced to rely on tea stalls or eateries outside, other public toilets, or open spaces to relieve themselves.

“I have been visiting the court every week for the last three years,” said 55-year-old B Mariam. “Today, the verdict will be out and I am overjoyed that I will not have to come again. It is such an ordeal because we come early in the morning and stay till late at night. I have a knee problem. I sit the entire day at the same spot. If I have to use the restroom, I go near the bus stand.”

With its steep steps and lack of seating area, it can be quite a harrowing experience for elderly people and those with ailments like Mariam. The absence of adequate seating area on the premises forces visitors to come early, secure a spot and ensure not to get up till after their turn. Lunch, snacks and refreshments are brought from home to ensure there is no need to budge, unless one needs to use the restroom.

The Saidapet court does have a restroom for public use but that was lying locked. Those working in the court said it is kept open between 11am and noon. However, others rubbished these claims, saying there was no set timing and that it remained shut most of the time and was unusable as it was “filthy and smelly.”

“We came for the first hearing today and are shocked at how there are no facilities for the public,” said a visitor to the court, on condition of anonymity. “We have been here since 11.30 am and have been using the paid toilet and buying water from tea stalls outside. It is ridiculous how they expect us to stay here for hours and not provide basic facilities.”

Court officials, however, remained nonchalant. “Restrooms are very much there for public use,” said an official working at the Saidapet court on condition of anonymity. “It is locked at certain times but is functional through peak hours. We have people who come and clean the restrooms as well. Claims of lack of amenities are false.”

This was the reaction echoed by other officials working at other major subordinate courts as well the high court. In the case of high court, while one of the restrooms on the campus was open, the stench emanating was enough to drive visitors away.

“I am constantly afraid that I will get some disease if I go into that restroom,” said K Kamatchi, a visitor at the high court. “I am already suffering because I have to come to court. Don’t need to add to it by getting some health problem to top it all. I don’t think they ever clean the restroom and if they do, still it is dirty.”

Women have it far worse than men. While advocates have a restroom for themselves, most said they did not use it as it was not properly maintained.

When Express visited the Public Prosecutor’s office on the High Court campus reporter was taken aback when she found the restroom locked. A large number of police personnel too are stationed at the court. While police women have a restroom, the men are forced to relieve themselves in the open. “Lack of a proper restroom is one of the biggest issues public face,” said advocate G Rajendran. “We have appealed to so many people, but no one has done anything so far. It is a huge inconvenience that should be rectified at the earliest.”

In addition to not having a restroom or drinking water facility, there is no canteen facility available on the premises. There are, however, some people who come in and sell tea, coffee and basic snacks providing visitors with some respite.

“We carry food from home, it is the only way,” said R Kousalya, who has been visiting the court in George town for a couple of weeks now. “I come from Pallavaram and it is hard to manage because if it is an early morning hearing, I have to start cooking at least two meals so that we do not eat outside while waiting here. There is no proper canteen facility and the eateries nearby are expensive.”

