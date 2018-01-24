CHENNAI: This asan is named after a chair and Utkata also means uneven or imbalanced. You are learning to do the basic version today. This can be done any time of the day. I use this stretch during the day to relieve tired shoulders. Correct breathing gives it a better focus.

Steps :

1. To assemble this posture you must stand upright in Tad asan, the basic mountain pose. Complete a few relaxed breathing cycles.

2. Next move your feet about four inches apart now inhale and move your arms over your head. Keep palms parallel and facing each other. Continue stretching your arms and shoulders upwards. (Alternatively you may interlock fingers and move your arms over your head with your palms to the ceiling/sky for an intense stretch).

3. Exhale and bend your knees as if you are sitting into an imaginary chair. Try getting your thighs parallel to the floor at the same time do not stoop forward. Keep your back upright. Continue to push your hands away from you at every exhalation and feel your vertebrae stretch upwards while your lower body remains locked. It’s a wonderful release for tight shoulders. Hold for a minute at the maximum all the while breathing normal.

4. Fine-tuning: If your knees are normal you can bend enough to get your thighs parallel to the floor but it’s more important to keep the back straight.

5. Benefits: This pose is good for stiff shoulders, neck and back. It also strengthens ankles and calves. When the chest is stretching upwards the abdomen is pulled in and the diaphragm is pulled upwards and lungs are compressed. This posture helps tones the abdomen and leg muscles. You can feel your energy levels improve after doing this pose.

6. The shoulders get a wonderful upward as well as forward mobility (in the hands interlocked variation).

