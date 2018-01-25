CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man murdered his wife after intercepting her when she was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her office colleague Balaji on Tuesday night near Punnambakkam in Tiruvallur, suspecting her fidelity.

The deceased woman, N Nandhini (27), was a single parent with her three daughters at her parent’s house at Beemanthoppu for the past one month. According to police, Nagaraj (29), employed in a private company in Tiruvallur, before hacking his wife to death at 9.30 pm, threatened Balaji to leave the place.

Fearing for his life, Balaji left the place, leaving behind Nandhini and Nagaraj on the road. The woman suffered severe injuries on her hands, neck, back and head. Nagaraj left her in a pool of blood and vanished in the dark.

he Pullarambakkam police have registered a murder case and launched a search for Nagaraj. Initial inquiries revealed that Nagaraj often quarrelled with his wife suspecting her fidelity.