CHENNAI: Two persons died in separate monkey-related incidents at Tiruttani in the last couple of days.On Thursday, G Nalini (45) of Srinivasapuram, Bengaluru, died after she was chased by a monkey, that tried to snatch her bag. She was walking on North Car Street near the Lord Muruga temple when the incident occurred, the police said.

She and her sister were part of a 48-member group which was on a pilgrimage. A police official said “Nalini was purchasing offerings for the deity when monkeys attacked her and tried to snatch a bag from her. When she ran to save herself, she fell down and sustained a head injury. She was rushed to the government hospital at Tiruttani where she was declared ‘dead on arrival’, the official said.

In the other incident, Kathirvelan (65), a heart-patient, died on Friday after monkeys snatched the pooja items from him in the temple premises. “He fell down, suffered a heart attack along with a head injury”. He was declared ‘dead on arrival’ by doctors at the government hospital. The official said that this was perhaps the first incident of a person dying in a monkey-related incident in the temple premises.