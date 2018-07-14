Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Law student attempts to break open ATMs, held

The patrol team rushed to the spot and arrested the 19-year-old man, who was trying to open the ATM machine with a screwdriver.

Published: 14th July 2018 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2018 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A drunk law college student, who was allegedly attempting to break open ATMs in the city, was arrested on Thursday after the Mumbai headquarters of a bank alerted the Chennai police based on an alarm from anti-theft system.

The student was identified as S Sheik Sulaiman Basha, 19, a second-year law student in a private college.
“We received a phone call from the control room on Thursday night that someone was attempting to break open an ICICI ATM kiosk near Amir Mahal at Bharathi Salai.

The patrol team rushed to the spot and arrested the 19-year-old man, who was trying to open the ATM machine with a screwdriver, not knowing that an alarm had been raised at the bank’s headquarters in Mumbai,” said a police officer privy to the case.

Police found that the law student was drunk and a few minutes earlier, he had attempted to break open another ATM machine at Venkatanarayana Street in T Nagar.He has been remanded in judicial custody.

Seven surrender in realtor murder case

Chennai: Seven men, wanted in connection with the murder of a realtor,  surrendered in a court at Sriperumpudur on Friday. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody

