Home Cities Chennai

Australian woman robbed at Marina Beach, loses travel documents

A 24-year-old Australian woman tourist was allegedly robbed at the Marina Beach on Wednesday when she had come with her friends.

Published: 01st June 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old Australian woman tourist was allegedly robbed at the Marina Beach on Wednesday when she had come with her friends. “Elisa Venderson went to the Marina beach along with her friends around 7 pm on Wednesday. Two hours later, her friends went to take a dip in the sea and she was seated on the sand right opposite the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. An unidentified person allegedly robbed her handbag that she had kept near her on the sand. She immediately raised an alarm, but the man escaped,” said the investigation officer.

She lodged a complaint with the Anna square police who registered a case. “We have arranged a temporary visa and she had also lodged a complaint with the Australian Embassy,” the officer added. In her complaint she said she spotted a man snatch her bag and run. Her handbag contained her passport, visa, two mobile phones and Rs 15,000 in cash.

An investigation revealed that Elisa came to the city on April 3 and lived along with her friend from Sudan at Anna Nagar. “The woman had come on a tourist visa and is not a student. She hesitated to reveal further details. Her parents in Australia have been informed,” said the officer.

The victim, along with another friend who, she believed, had travelled from Australia, lived with one Braj from Sudan.   Police have taken CCTV footage from the locality to trace the suspect. This is not the first incident of snatching being reported at the Marina beach which is always under the police scanner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Australian woman tourist Marina robbed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision