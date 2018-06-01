Home Cities Chennai

Unforeseen Incidents’ segue into a dream-like adventure

You know that disoriented feeling you get when you wake up in the middle of an unplanned nap when your brain isn’t completely ready to be awake yet? You then look around, take in the clues in the envi

Published: 01st June 2018 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: You know that disoriented feeling you get when you wake up in the middle of an unplanned nap when your brain isn’t completely ready to be awake yet? You then look around, take in the clues in the environment and suddenly figure out who you are (and probably then wake up fast because there’s an exam the next day and you haven’t studied). Unforeseen Incidents is a playable story that has that aura of a similar kind of loneliness and an unsolved mystery for which clues lie around.

You will have a lot of questions as you start out — “Who am I, why have I covered my apartment windows with cardboard, why does my character’s voice sound so good, and what is this Yelltown fever that people are on about?”. While I am thankful to the developers for allowing for the skippable cutscenes, the best part of the game is the hand-painted artwork.

The 2D background is reminiscent of other point-and-click Indie games like Machinarium, and it can similarly get quite satisfyingly frustrating to figure out how exactly we solve the puzzle. Frustrating because it’s never the first thing we click, and satisfying because the interactions are entertaining in themselves. And if you wanted to finish Unforeseen Incidents a little faster, you could always find out which objects in the scene are interactable — not normally an option in such games.

As the game progresses, the initial half-asleep disorientation turns into a full blown adventure-dream — with the kind of story that you tell your friends about when you wake up. I was pleasantly surprised by the character arc even 15 minutes into the gameplay when the protagonist goes dumpster diving (while there are a hundred posters with warnings of a disease outbreak) and refuses to throw out his broken TV out of politeness (or is it fear?) for a spider living in it. There is an element of realism as well — through the logical puzzles and the questionable value system of the character as he picks up random objects on the road to use later.

Unforeseen Incidents backs my unshakeable hope that someday, because of how imaginative these games are, the Indie game players will surpass the number of currently online PUBG gamers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence