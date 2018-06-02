Home Cities Chennai

Aavin to export dairy products to 15 more countries by year-end

An Aavin franchisee retail outlet on a pavement at Mylapore in Chennai. | EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After successfully making foray into the Singapore markets with the ultra high temperature (UHT) milk in November last year, Aavin is now eyeing exports of dairy products to 15 more countries by the end of the current year.

The countries which the Aavin dairy products will make a beeline for are: Malaysia, Britain, UAE, Hongkong, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Oman, Africa, Vietnam, China, Cambodia and Mauritius, said Minister for Dairy Development KT Rajenthrabhalaji in the Assembly on Friday while replying to a debate on the demand for grants to his department.

“I take pride in informing the House that we have appointed dealers,” he said. The policy note of the Dairy Development department stated that the quality of the products and packaging would be ensured to make the products on a par with global standards and an exclusive wing was created to focus on exports of milk and milk products. All these steps were expected to help propagate the brand name of Aavin at the global level.

UHT milk sale in Singapore was launched in November last year. Since then 84,000 litres of  milk were exported to Singapore.

Procurement and sale

Referring to procurement and sale of milk in the State, the Minister noted that procurement rose to 30.67 lakh litres per day (LLPD) in May this year, registering 15 per cent growth when compared to the figure of the corresponding month last year (26.62 LLPD).

The sale of milk registered 22.08 LLPD in May this year while it stood at 21.02 LLPD in the corresponding month last year.

Revenue through sale

Aavin’s revenue through sale of dairy products too has registered a growth. It stood at `5,281 crore in 2016-17 but rose to `5,478 crore in 2017-18.

New dairy products unit

Rajenthrabhalaji informed that a new dairy products manufacturing unit, at a cost of `10 crore, will be established in Virudhunagar. It will be equipped with machineries to extract butter, produce ghee, packaging and preparing rasagulla, palkova and cold storage.

CCTV checking

With a view to ensuring quality and check wrongdoings, closed circuit television cameras (CCTV) will be installed at 341 bulk milk cooling units and 34 chilling centres at a cost of `60 lakh.

App for milk producers and veterinarians

The Minister also announced creation of an Android app for helping the milk producers and the veterinarians to feed them with information on rearing milch animals, services provided to the farmers, cattle health maintenance and veterinary medical services. A sum of `20 lakh will be spent for the purpose of creating the app.

