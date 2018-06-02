Home Cities Chennai

Fish food production targets Rs 10,000 crore growth

Minister for Fisheries D Jayakumar on Friday announced a slew of measures to boost the infrastructure and stimulate growth in fish food production.

Published: 02nd June 2018 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Fisheries D Jayakumar on Friday announced a slew of measures to boost the infrastructure and stimulate growth in fish food production. Replying to a debate on the demand for grants to his department in the Assembly, he said the government aimed at achieving fish food production worth Rs 10,000 crore and efforts were on to attain the target. He informed the house that the wharf at the Chennai fishing harbour would be extended by 70 metres at a cost of Rs 5 crore to ease congestion.

Resource mapping

With a view to documenting the resources in brackish water, he said that mapping of brackish water resources would be carried out in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai and Thoothukudi districts. The department would spend Rs 50 lakh for the works.

Setting up of a marine fish hatchling centre with an allocation of Rs 1.07 crore to meet the requirement for stocking in the open sea cage at Mandapam in Ramanathapuram, a unit to grow sea weed and allied products in the same district, establishing two modern fish vending centres in Chennai and Madurai and creating cold storage at a cost of `1 crore were the other important announcements the minister made in the house.

Jayakumar also said the fund for family of fishermen who die in sea or in accident would be increased to `2 lakh from `1 lakh while the assistance for those who lose an arm would be hiked to `1 lakh from `50, 000.

Under the corporate social responsibility scheme of the Ennore Kamarajar Port, `1.60 lakh would be spent for providing livelihood facilities for residents of eight fishing hamlets located around the port, Jayakumar said.

Moreover, artificial coral reefs would be deployed in the Pulicat lake in order to increase the fish potential. The department would spend `8.30 crore, he said.

Projects detrimental to fishermen’s interest won’t be allowed: Minister

Chennai: Allaying fears over the draft Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) notification issued by the Centre, Tamil Nadu Minister for Fisheries D Jayakumar said that no projects considered as detrimental to the interests of the fishermen in the State would be allowed. Intervening in the debate on the demand for grants to his department in the Assembly on Friday, the minister said, “They have issued just a draft notification. It is not final.

The public views are being elicited on the draft.” He added, “We will not allow projects that go against the welfare of the fishermen.” Earlier, raising the issue, Congress MLA C Rajeshkumar said the Centre had issued the draft notification with a view to diluting the CRZ so that projects like Sagar Mala could be implemented. But such moves would affect the interests and welfare of the fishing community, he  added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fish food production D Jayakumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence