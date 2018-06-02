Home for males with intellectual disabilities inaugurated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Andhra Mahila Sabha (AMS) on Friday inaugurated ‘Mitra Mandir’, a home for males with intellectual disabilities. Built at a cost of `50 lakh, the home would be able to accommodate around 20-25 persons in its residential hostel facility, said members of the trust.

Akkamma Krishnamurthy, a former president of AMS and a trustee, said, “For a long time, we could not take up the project due to a lack of funds. I thank the Andhra Mahila Sabha for allotting to us the old building, which has now been renovated for the home.”

Akkamma has been credited for playing an important role in garnering funds. Thanking the donors, she said the home would not have been possible without the Dodla Varadha Reddy and Rukumanamma Charitable Trust and other donors. Explaining ‘intellectual disability’, Sudhakar Reddy, trustee, said it included persons with an Intelligence Quotient of under 70 along with a deficit in two or more adaptive behaviour that can limit functioning and social skills.

PR Venketrama Raja, chairman of Ramco Systems, who was the chief guest at the event, said, “It is great to see empathy towards people who have nothing to give back to you.” Former Supreme Court Judge BP Jeevan Reddy, president of Andhra Mahila Sabha P Vimala and one of the primary donors, Vijaya Gopal Reddy were among those who participated.