This genetic code to treat ailments

Aswini B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Batra’s Multi Specialty Homeopathy launched Geno Homeopathy recently at an event held in GRT Grand Hotel. “Geno Homeopathy, is a gene-targeted homeopathic therapy. It is scientific, precise, safe and uniquely planned for individuals,” said Akshay Batra, vice-chairman and MD, Dr Batra’s group of companies.

“The treatment involves designing an individual genome sequencing. It is a combination of personality and genetics for scientific and targeted. Medicines will be given according to their genes so it works more effectively,” he explained. This treatment can prevent various health issues like stress, weight management, diabetes, skin disorders, and thyroid. “It will help the patients know if they are at risk of getting a disease in future. It can assess the risk of a problem even before the symptoms appear,” he shared.

The treatment involves saliva test as saliva contains the DNA that can help detect all health issues. It is painless, cost-effective and doesn’t have any side effects. Patients should not eat anything for 15 minutes before the saliva test. They will also create a bank of the patients’ genomic data called Geno Homeopathy Bank.

“This genomic data will be used to predict which treatment is likely to be most effective for patients or how they are likely to respond to any treatment in the future. This test will help the doctors treat any disorder. With this, every patient will have a chance for better and faster healing,” he said.

This treatment will be available from June 22 onwards at all the clinics of Dr Batra. The consultation fee is `250 and the cost of the treatment is `7,000.