CHENNAI: Looking for some one-of-a-kind baby products for your baby or your millenial mom? The Hatchling Diaries Pop, a curated one-stop destination that celebrates mothers, children (0-13 yrs) and their families, is coming to the city on March 3.

“I was working in an art school in Chennai for a while. When I interacted with a few millenial moms, I found out that there was a huge demand for different maternity wear, kids wear, educational toys, specialised baby food, subscription boxes, kids accessories and so on.

Even while looking for gifts for baby showers, I found it hard to find something unique,” shares Mridul, co-founder, Hatchling Diaries.

Hatchling Diaries is the brain child of both Mridul and Sanjana Somani, who lives in Delhi, also the co-founder of this initiative. “Sanjana, my cousin, told me that there were a lot of brands in Delhi and that’s when we decided to curate a pop-up in Chennai, with brands from across the country.”

From Moccasins for kids to baby cloth diapers by India’s first certified brand, the pop-up will house it all. We talk to a few participating brands to find more about what one can look out for.

Whitewater kids

Whitewater is an initiative to introduce new born babies to the world of storytelling through organic textiles. “Most of us, who have grown up in cities, have read and heard western stories in our growing years and are not familiar with the rich treasure of Indian folklore. At Whitewater, we aim to change that. The stories narrated through Whitewater products are part of a rich culture which we are gradually forgetting.

Inspiration is also drawn from everyday observations and personal experiences, not dominated by seasonal trends,” says Shweta Dhariwal, founder. These flashes of ideas are penned down as poems to be read aloud to children, and also form the inspiration board for developing the signature prints and appliques. Shweta in her venture is also joined by her friend Avani Desai and her younger sister Ankita Dhariwal.

Super bottom

Worried over the rashes due to diapers? So was Pallavi Utangi, when her baby got his first diaper rash. She was inspired to find an alternative to disposable diaper and came up with Superbottoms - a brand of reusable cloth diapers. “Superbottoms cloth diapers provide all the benefits of disposable diapers, in cloth! They are completely washable and also stay dry because of a unique fabric in it. You get leak proof absorbency for hours, in the goodness of cloth,” says the founder.

(Look out for their latest Alicia Souza print Superbottoms Plus diaper!)

First water solution: First water was co founded but Noor Arora, Geeti Arora and Mani Khurana when they found a notebook belonging to their great grandmother. “She had written recipes and formulae for health and beauty that were passed down to her through her ancestors. Over time, with further research and testing we started making these for ourselves and our family.

The results were astounding and people started taking notice. Eventually over a span of two years, First water became a company,” says Noor. The company provides natural personal care products. “We believe in the triple bottom line of ecology, economy and ergonomics - that nature provides the best solutions for all of one’s personal care needs,” she adds.

Nuthatch maternity

A little over three years ago, Aditi Sanghvi received the best news of her life when she learnt that she was pregnant. Once pregnant with her daughter, she realised that there were almost no maternity or nursing clothes available in India. She had to make do with larger sizes, unwieldy and uncomfortable clothes, that were not designed for pregnancy. After discussing the absence of such clothing with her friend Radhika Sadana the two of them had an epiphany for Nuthatch. “At Nuthatch, we’ve endeavoured to design clothes that are comfortable to wear during pregnancy, practical for breast feeding and trendy enough to wear even after,” shares Radhika.

The Hatchling

Diaries Pop will take place at Buva house,

KNK road, on March 3 at 11 am