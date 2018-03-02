CHENNAI: At first glance, notice boards outside unisex gyms in the city might seem clear about the services offer. They’re for men and women who want to get washboard abs, build their biceps and get fit. But how accessible are they for women? Do they employ women trainers? Are there separate sections for men and women? Is there a difference in exercises taught? CE finds out.

Highlight Fitness, Shenoy Nagar, has 10 women for every 100 men who register. They charge `2,000 a month for membership, and Madan G, manager, says that women usually come with their husbands. “We do get enquiries about a separate section for women, but it’s too much investment for us. So women don’t join because they feel there’s no privacy. So we usually ask all women who register to come around 10.30 am when it’s also most convenient for them,” he says.

While Slam Lifestyle and Fitness Studio, Perambur, is open to both men and women, they offer aerobics and zumba classes exclusively for women. “We have close to 60 women who take these classes for weight reduction, unlike men,” says the manager of the studio. “Few women have come to us to build muscles too and they train at the fitness centre. But women’s hormones are different. So they simply can’t build muscles in the same way, even though they can use the same equipment and exercises.”

Sonal Sampath, (27) a resident of Mogappair and employee at KPMG, is tired of withdrawing memberships from gyms. In the last year alone, she has been a member of three gyms in the area. “I go for cardio, abdomen and weight reduction exercises, but I also want to build abs. I don’t mind if there’s no separate space or equipment for women, but I’ll feel comfortable only with a female trainer,” she says. “I’m used to male trainers now, but often, they say I can’t build abs.”

Ananth Anbuazhagan who works at Highlite Fitness says, women usually quit after a month or two. “There are only around 10-12 regular female clients, who have been coming to us for over five years,” he says. Harish Kumar, manager, Royal Fitness Club, Madhavaram, also believes that it’s a myth that women go to gyms to only reduce weight. But while they offer a separate section for women, all trainers are male. “The membership fee is `2,500 for three months, and about 50 women and 150 men come to the gym everyday, mostly for cardio exercises. We have 15 equipments for abs reduction and it’s open for both men and women can use it, because it’s muscle strengthening,” he says.