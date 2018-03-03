CHENNAI: The hassle to reach home after landing at the city airport could soon be over as a travelator that will offer direct connectivity to the adjacent Metro station is expected to be thrown open by the end of this month.

At present, after landing at the airport, passengers look for taxis or autos or trudge along to board the Metro train or wait for a buggy. The travelator would make the journey to the Metro station much easier, possibly resulting in its better patronage.

Incoming passengers from the Metro can use the 800-m-long travelator to access both the international and domestic terminals, according to airport director G Chandramouli.

The walkalator, being set up by the Airports Authority of India, will facilitate seamless travel, said Chandramouli.

It was originally a part of the phase-I modernisation of the airport, which was taken up a few years ago but later dropped from the project for various reasons.

Currently, Chennai Metro commuters heading to the airport have to either use the lift or stairs to get down and wait for buggy cars or walk to the airport.

Sources said there had been several complaints of non-availability of buggy cars and confusion over moving from one facility to the other.

Only four cars are operating between the station and the terminals at an interval of 15 minutes.