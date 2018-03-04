CHENNAI: A security guard of a private building allegedly barged into an apartment and attacked a 23-year-old college student with a knife. He also tried to sexually assault the girl, when she was alone at her house on Friday night.

Police said the victim, a final-year engineering student, was alone at home studying for her exams as her mother was out for shopping in the evening.

“Around 8 pm, the security guard in his uniform, rang the door bell. Even before the girl could open the door fully, he barged into the house and locked it from inside. He allegedly attacked her with a knife, by slitting her throat and tried to sexually abuse her. By then, the victim’s mother and younger brother who returned knocked on the door.

As the girl failed to open the door, they thought she had fallen asleep and decided to stay at their relatives’ place in Tiruvanmiyur. As they were climbing down the steps, the mother heard screams. She immediately alerted the neighbours who peeped through the window and found a man inside the house. They immediately broke open the lock of the door and rescued the girl who lay unconscious on the bedroom floor,” said an investigation officer.

“The man hid inside the kitchen, where the neighbours overpowered him and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. The neighbours alerted the Kotturpuram Police, who rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. The girl is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city,” added the officer.

The house is situated on the first floor of the two-storey building and the building complex has more than 25 flats with a round-the-clock security. “On Friday, the security guard left for home early and the person who had to replace him had not turned up for work,” said the officer.

The officer said the accused S Nirbhav Kumar Yadav (27) of Bihar worked as a security guard in a private company at Taramani and in an apartment complex in Adyar. Police said he was in an inebriated condition and suspected that he had been following the girl for a few days.

A senior police officer said the girl’s father worked as a manager in a private bank and her mother is a home-maker. “We are conducting inquires if the man was familiar with the girl and how he knew about the girl’s whereabouts,” added the senior police officer.